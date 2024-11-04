Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 2,760 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

UBER opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

