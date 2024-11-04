Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,634. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

