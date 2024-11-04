Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 273.98 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.69 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

