Emerald Advisers LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCNE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $530.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

