Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 368 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.5 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,926.77 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,359.29 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,942.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $55.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.