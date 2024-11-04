Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth $265,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

