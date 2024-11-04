Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,679 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Stock Up 0.3 %

AGS stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 106.10 and a beta of 2.35.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.