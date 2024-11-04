Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $126.45 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

