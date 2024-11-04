Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 182 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:V opened at $290.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
