Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 929 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 93.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 575,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 284,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $946.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

