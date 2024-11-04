Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.46 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

