Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.92. 562,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,865,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,655,000 after buying an additional 4,463,335 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,664,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

