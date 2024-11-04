Enfusion, Inc. recently released its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company reported revenue of $51.2 million, demonstrating a 15.4% year-over-year growth rate in revenue combined with an expansion of adjusted EBITDA margins. During this quarter, Enfusion acquired 38 new accounts, setting a new record with a total client count of 894.

The company highlighted significant achievements in Q3 2024:

1. Strategic Initiatives: Enfusion’s strategic initiatives are gaining momentum, with products like Portfolio Workbench expanding the addressable market, facilitating the acquisition of accounts that were previously inaccessible. Strengthening the team in customer service, product development, and engineering has positioned the company to offer improved services to larger clients.

2. Market Expansion: Enfusion’s presence in the Americas continues to strengthen, with the addition of 8 new launch accounts in the US during Q3. This trajectory indicates a potentially strong year for new launch accounts, enhancing the company’s market leadership in this segment.

3. Global Outreach: Enfusion’s footprint has expanded beyond traditional financial hubs, with 32% of new clients now located outside major financial centers like the US, UK, and Hong Kong. The company secured business in 12 countries, marking a geographically diverse win rate compared to historical trends.

The company revised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance to fall within $202 million to $205 million and $41 million to $45 million, respectively. These figures align with the initial guidance ranges shared at the Investor Day, indicating confidence in Enfusion’s mid-term outlook.

Looking ahead, Enfusion remains optimistic about its trajectory and aims to achieve “Rule of 40” status between 2025 and 2027. As Enfusion’s pieces fall into place, the company anticipates continued growth and solidification in the financial market.

The financial data and disclosures were retrieved from Enfusion’s recent 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s dedication to technological innovation, distinct mission, and strategic market approach underscore these achievements.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

