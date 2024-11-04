Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.81.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $145.00 on Monday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,610 shares of company stock worth $5,751,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

