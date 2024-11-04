Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETR. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

NYSE ETR opened at $144.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,610 shares of company stock worth $5,751,954 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 238,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78,805 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

