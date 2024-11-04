Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$368.65 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.55 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.16.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

