Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

