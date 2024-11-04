Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.070-2.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $38.63. 1,821,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

