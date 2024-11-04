ether.fi Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $258.68 million and approximately $69.01 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ether.fi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,035.37 or 0.99703566 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,887.30 or 0.99486567 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,550,055 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 207,550,055 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.26461688 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $80,785,739.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.