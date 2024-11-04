Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 3.0 %
EVAX stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.24. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.
