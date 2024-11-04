Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

