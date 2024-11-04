F M Investments LLC Buys 6,684 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Progyny by 122.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Progyny by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 120.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 715,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Progyny Stock Down 0.3 %

Progyny stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

