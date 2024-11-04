F M Investments LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.