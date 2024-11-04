F M Investments LLC Raises Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,638,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,481,112.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at $65,140,753.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,638,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,481,112.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,389,817 shares of company stock valued at $44,436,836. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

