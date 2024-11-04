F M Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $99.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

