Fantom (FTM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $145.73 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $145.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Fantom Profile
Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,803,634,836 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
