Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 10,096 Shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 478.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOXX opened at $109.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.