Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 10,096 Shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 478.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BOXX opened at $109.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Profile
The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
