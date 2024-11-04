Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,539 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,453,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 153,069 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $9,303,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 129,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

