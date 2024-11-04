Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,331 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $187.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

