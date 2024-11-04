Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Novartis by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $109.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

