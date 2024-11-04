Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ESGV opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

