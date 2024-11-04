Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 532 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $154.33 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.29 and a twelve month high of $158.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,620. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.