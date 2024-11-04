Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.