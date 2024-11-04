Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 29,701.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,325,000 after purchasing an additional 594,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,852,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR opened at $242.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

