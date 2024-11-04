Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Down 46.8% – Should You Sell?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 46.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.12 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.88 ($0.31). 123,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 28,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.85 ($0.58).

Feedback Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.77.

About Feedback

(Get Free Report)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.