Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $132.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00034077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,572,859 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

