First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Paul L. Palmby to fill a vacancy on the board. The appointment was made during a meeting held on October 29, 2024, with Mr. Palmby set to officially join the Board of Directors on November 19, 2024.

Mr. Palmby’s appointment is effective until the expiration of the current Class I term in 2026, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified, unless he chooses to resign or is removed before that time. The Board has assigned Mr. Palmby to serve on several committees, including the Audit, Compensation, Risk, and Nominating & Governance committees. He will be remunerated for his directorial duties in accordance with the company’s standard compensation program for non-employee directors.

Moreover, the filing stated that there are no related party transactions concerning Mr. Palmby that would necessitate reporting under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requires the registrant, First Mid Bancshares, Inc., to duly sign the report on its behalf. The document was signed on November 1, 2024, by Joseph R. Dively, the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First Mid Bancshares’s 8K filing here.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

