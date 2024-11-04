First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 183 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,132 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 241,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,664. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $148.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

