First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155,103 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,386. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $42.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

