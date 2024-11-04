Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $97.50 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $109.83 and last traded at $109.66. Approximately 281,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,423,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

