Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 6.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.57. 152,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,185,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -118.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,800,000 after buying an additional 2,047,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 656,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after purchasing an additional 757,105 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,877,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.