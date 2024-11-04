Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

