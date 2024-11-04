Forum Financial Management LP Has $112.89 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $112,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $319.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average of $315.90. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

