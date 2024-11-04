Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG opened at $385.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.73. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $274.59 and a 1 year high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

