Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in ASML were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 94,079.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML opened at $674.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $627.09 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $793.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.99. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

