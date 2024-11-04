Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FECGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FECGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$285.90 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:FEC opened at C$7.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.13 and a 12-month high of C$12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Frontera Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Frontera Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.45%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

