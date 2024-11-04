Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$285.90 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%.
Frontera Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:FEC opened at C$7.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.13 and a 12-month high of C$12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92.
Frontera Energy Announces Dividend
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontera Energy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- November’s Small-Cap Treasures: 3 Stocks Poised for Growth
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bright Future for Clean Hydrogen Stocks? Analysts Are Watching
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- High-Yield AbbVie Gains Momentum: A 20% Upside Is in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.