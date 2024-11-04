FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.27%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

