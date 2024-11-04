Gaimin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $63,675.68 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00047474 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $54,351.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

