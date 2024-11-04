Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 134,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,788. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

