Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,221,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 379,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Revvity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,258,000 after purchasing an additional 332,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 261.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 253,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 183,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Revvity Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of RVTY traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.37. 568,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.17 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

